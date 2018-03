March 22(Reuters) - ZIGExN Co Ltd

* Says Jo Hirao, who is the president of the company and currently holds a 66.5 percent voting power (including direct voting power and indirect voting power)in the company will cut voting power in the company to 49.9 percent (including direct voting power and indirect voting power)

* Effective March 28

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ruJQJG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)