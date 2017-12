Dec 18 (Reuters) - Auto Partner Sa:

* ITS SHAREHOLDERS LAUNCH ACCELERATED BOOK BUILD (AAB) FOR THE SALE OF 12 MILLION OF CO SHARES

* SHAREHOLDERS ARE ALEKSANDER GORECKI, KATARZYNA GORECKA, EACH WANTS TO SELL UP TO 6 MILLION SHARES

* 12 MILLION SHARES REPRESENT 9.27 PERCENT IN CO VOTES AT AGMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)