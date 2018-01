BRIEF-Shareholders Of Gem International Resources Request Shareholders' Meeting Calling For Management Change

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Gem International Resources Inc:

* SHAREHOLDERS OF GEM INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES INC SAYS REQUESTED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING CALLING FOR MANAGEMENT CHANGE

* SHAREHOLDERS OF GEM INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES INC SAYS PURPOSE OF REQUISITIONED MEETING IS TO REMOVE FROM OFFICE ALL OF CURRENT DIRECTORS OF GEM

* SHAREHOLDERS OF GEM INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES INC SAYS NOMINATING THREE CANDIDATES TO REPLACE CURRENT DIRECTORS OF GEM AT MEETING