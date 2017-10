Sept 15 (Reuters) - LC CORP SA:

* SAYS SHAREHOLDERS SET PRICE FOR 229.0 MILLION CO‘S SHARES OFFERED UNDER ABB PROCESS AT 2.10 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

* SHAREHOLDERS INCLUDE LESZEK CZARNECKI, LC CORP BV, GETIN NOBLE BANK SA, OPEN FINANCE SA, AND OPEN LIFE TOWARZYSTWO UBEZPIECZEZ ZYCIE SA‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)