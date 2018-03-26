FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2018 / 2:10 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Shareholders signs agreement to sell stakes in Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26(Reuters) - Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co Ltd

* Says its controlling shareholder and its second biggest shareholder signed agreement to sell 5.3 percent stake and 4.7 percent stake respectively to Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd , for 537.7 million yuan in total

* Says controlling shareholder, the second biggest shareholder and Yonghui Superstores hold a 27.2 percent stake, a 9.9 percent and a 10 percent stake in the company respectively after the transaction

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ZupUMT ; goo.gl/He9dRr ; goo.gl/Bh3BfS

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

