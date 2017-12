Dec 28 (Reuters) - Biocancell Ltd:

* SHAREHOLDERS TURN DOWN TENDER OFFER TO TAKE BIOCANCELL PRIVATE

* BIOCANCELL LTD - FULL ‍TENDER OFFER FOR ITS SHARES THAT WAS PUBLISHED BY A GROUP OF INVESTORS WAS NOT APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS​

* BIOCANCELL - ABOUT 1.4 MILLION SHARES VOTED TO ACCEPT TERMS OF TENDER OFFER, AFTER INITIAL OFFER PRICE OF 140 AGOROT WAS INCREASED TO 170 AGOROT