March 27 (Reuters) - Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc , Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd:

* SAY AFTER THE MERGER SHARES OF EXISTING COMPANY ASE INDUSTRIAL HOLDING CO LTD WILL BE LISTED ON APRIL 30 IN THE TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE

* ASE, SPIL SAY SHARES OF BOTH COMPANIES WILL BE DELISTED ON APRIL 30 FROM THE TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE