March 8 (Reuters) - Sharing Economy International Inc :

* SHARING ECONOMY INTERNATIONAL ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT WITH WINSE MEDIA REGARDING POTENTIAL ACQUISITION TO FURTHER EXPAND THE ADVERTISING BUSINESS IN MAINLAND CHINA

* SHARING ECONOMY INTERNATIONAL-ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH WINSE MEDIA , REGARDING ACQUISITION BY EC ADVERTISING OF NOT LESS THAN 51% OF WINSE MEDIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: