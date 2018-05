May 10 (Reuters) - Sharing Economy International Inc :

* SHARING ECONOMY INTERNATIONAL ENTERS INTO AN EXCLUSIVITY AGREEMENT WITH OOB MEDIA HK LIMITED REGARDING POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF A MAJORITY INTEREST IN OOB MEDIA (SICHUAN) LIMITED

* SHARING ECONOMY INTERNATIONAL INC - UNIT ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH OOB MEDIA HK LIMITED FOR POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF 100% OF SHARES OF OOB HK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: