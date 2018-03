March 14 (Reuters) - Sharing Economy International Inc :

* SHARING ECONOMY INTERNATIONAL ENTERS INTO MOU WITH ICON PROPERTY LIMITED REGARDING POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF QLIQ DAMANSARA HOTEL FOR REGIONAL EXPANSION OF CO-WORKING AND CO-LIVING COMMUNITIES

* SHARING ECONOMY INTERNATIONAL INC - UNIT ENTERED INTO MOU WITH ICON PROPERTIES, REGARDING A POTENTIAL DEAL OF QLIQ DAMANSARA HOTEL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: