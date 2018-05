BRIEF-Sharing Economy International - Unit Entered Into Amendment To A License Agreement With Ecrent Capital Holdings

May 24 (Reuters) - Sharing Economy International Inc :

* SHARING ECONOMY INTERNATIONAL - UNIT ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO A LICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 8, 2018 WITH ECRENT CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

* SHARING ECONOMY INTERNATIONAL - IN CONSIDERATION FOR LICENSE, CO SHALL GRANT ECRENT 250,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AT US$4.30 PER SHARE

* SHARING ECONOMY INTERNATIONAL INC - ECRENT SHALL PROVIDE A GUARANTEE ON REVENUE AND PROFIT OF US$10 MILLION AND US$1.94 MILLION RESPECTIVELY

* SHARING ECONOMY INTERNATIONAL - CONSIDERATION SHARES SHALL BE REDUCED ON A PRO RATA BASIS IF THERE IS A SHORTFALL IN GUARANTEED REVENUE AND/OR PROFIT

* SHARING ECONOMY INTERNATIONAL INC - PER TERMS ECRENT SHALL GRANT SEIL AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO UTILIZE CERTAIN SOFTWARE AND TRADEMARKS

* SHARING ECONOMY INTERNATIONAL - LICENSE TO ALSO MAINTAIN WEBSITE PLATFORM IN TAIWAN, THAILAND, INDIA, OTHER COUNTRIES UNTIL JUNE 30, 2019