BRIEF- Sharingtechnology announces IPO on on Aug. 3

July 4(Reuters) - Sharingtechnology Inc

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers and Nagoya Stock Exchange Centrex on Aug. 3, 2017, under the symbol "3989"

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 1,200,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 600,000 shares and privately held 600,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,560 yen per share with total offering amount will be 1.87 billion yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Daiwa Securities Co Ltd, SBI Securities Co Ltd and Kagawa Securities included seven securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/T2WyjU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)