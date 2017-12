Dec 14 (Reuters) - Sharingtechnology Inc :

* Says it plans to take out a 5-yr term loan of 3.25 billion yen from banks on Dec. 15

* Co plans to issue the second series and the third series unsecured corporate bonds on Dec. 25, worth totaling 1 billion yen, to fulfill working capital

