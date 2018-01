Jan 15 (Reuters) - SHARJAH ISLAMIC BANK:

* FY NET PROFIT 477.7 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 462.9‍​ MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL INCOME 1.49‍​ BILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 1.37 BILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* AS OF END-DEC 2017, TOTAL CUSTOMER DEPOSITS STAND AT 22.3 BILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 18.4 BILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* ANNOUNCES FY CASH DIVIDEND OF 8 PERCENT OF PAID UP CAPITAL