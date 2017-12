BRIEF-Sharjah Islamic Bank Updates on 266.8 MLN Dirhams Convertible Sukuk Issue

Dec 19 (Reuters) - SHARJAH ISLAMIC BANK PJSC:

* ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT WITH SHARJAH SOCIAL SECURITY FUND FOR ISSUANCE OF SUKUK CONVERTIBLE INTO ORDINARY SHARES OF SIB‍​

* SAYS AMOUNT OF SUKUK ISSUED WILL BE 266.8 MILLION DIRHAMS TO BE CONVERTED INTO 266.8 MILLION SHARES AT PAR VALUE OF 1 DIRHAM PER SHARE

* ONCE CONVERSION OF SUKUK TAKES PLACE, TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES OF SIB SHALL INCREASE TO 2.93 BILLION FROM 2.67 BILLION

* EXPECTS SUKUK CONVERSION TO BE COMPLETED ON OR BEFORE DEC 31, 2017 Source: (bit.ly/2BKxTjc)