April 24 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* SHARP CORP FY OPERATING PROFIT SEEN RISING 50 PERCENT TO 95 BILLION YEN - NIKKEI

* SHARP CORP FY SALES SEEN RISING 20 PERCENT TO ABOUT 2.5 TRLN YEN - NIKKEI

* SHARP CORP WILL AIM TO BOOST FY19 SALES BY 16 PERCENT TO 2.89 TRLN YEN - NIKKEI