April 2 (Reuters) - Nikkei :

* SHARP CORP TO PRODUCE SURGICAL MASKS AT SITES IN EUROPE, INDIA & CHINA TO MEET INCREASED DEMAND CAUSED BY CORONAVIRUS - NIKKEI

* SHARP CORP SUPPLYING MASKS DIRECTLY TO GOVERNMENT, BUT PLANS TO SELL FACE COVERS THROUGH CO'S ONLINE SHOPPING SITE - NIKKEI Source text: [s.nikkei.com/3bJX2sN] Further company coverage: