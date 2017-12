Dec 22 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* SHARP CORP TO TAKE ON CO-CEOS IN JANUARY

* SEVERAL EXECUTIVES, INCLUDING KATSUAKI NOMURA, YOSHIHISA ISHIDA, & TOSHIAKI TAKAYAMA, EXPECTED TO BE MADE CO-CEOS OF SHARP WITH TAI JENG-WU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: