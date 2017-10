Oct 31 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp

* Says co and General Electric Company reached settlement with RB/WH Rocky Mount CI, LLC and National Trust Insurance Company(plaintiffs), regarding a fire related lawsuit

* Says co needs to pay $85,000 (about 9.7 million yen) to plaintiffs as settlement in this lawsuit

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/zs4KWY

