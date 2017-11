Nov 13 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp

* Says co’s shareholder SIO International Holdings Limited sells 5.4 million shares of the co to Daiwa PI Partners Co. Ltd on Nov. 13

* Says price is 18.98 billion yen in total (3,514.50 yen per share)

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/gQ25L2

