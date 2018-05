BRIEF-Sharpspring Inc says On April 30, Co And Its Units Entered Into Loan And Security Modification Agreement With Western Alliance Bank

May 1 (Reuters) - SharpSpring Inc:

* SHARPSPRING INC - ON APRIL 30, CO AND ITS UNITS ENTERED INTO A LOAN AND SECURITY MODIFICATION AGREEMENT WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK - SEC FILING

* SHARPSPRING INC - LOAN AND SECURITY MODIFICATION AGREEMENT MODIFIES LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED MARCH 21, 2016 BY AND AMONG BORROWERS AND BANK

* SHARPSPRING INC - MODIFICATION EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT TO MARCH 21, 2020

* SHARPSPRING INC - MODIFICATION SETS MINIMUM ADJUSTED EBITDA COVENANTS FOR 2018 AND ADJUSTS PRIME RATE FLOOR TO 4.75%, AMONG OTHER THINGS