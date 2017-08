July 24 (Reuters) - Infrareit Inc:

* Sharyland Utilities announces transaction with Oncor and agreement on rate case dismissal; deal would exchange Sharyland distribution business for Oncor transmission lines and significantly reduce rates for Sharyland customers

* Sharyland Utilities says ‍sharyland's about 54,000 retail distribution customers will become Oncor customers ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: