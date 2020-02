Feb 21 (Reuters) - Shaver Shop Group Ltd:

* EXPECTS FY20 COMPARABLE EBITDA TO BE IN RANGE OF $14.25 MILLION TO $15.75 MILLION

* ON TRACK TO DELIVER RECORD SALES RESULT IN FY20

* FY20 EARNINGS GUIDANCE ASSUMES NO MATERIAL IMPACT IN H2 FROM CORONAVIRUS