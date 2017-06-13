FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Shaw announces acquisition of 700 MHz, 2500 MHz wireless spectrum licenses

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Shaw Communications Inc:

* Shaw Communications Inc announces acquisition of 700 MHz and 2500 MHz wireless spectrum licences from Quebecor Media Inc

* Shaw Communications Inc - deal for ‍$430 million​

* Shaw Communications Inc - ‍transaction will be funded using a combination of cash on hand and Shaw's existing credit facility​

* Shaw Communications Inc - spectrum licences being acquired comprise 10 MHz licences of 700 MHz spectrum in each of British Columbia, Alberta, and Southern Ontario

* Shaw Communications - licences being acquired also include 20 MHz licences of 2500 MHz spectrum in each of Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, and Toronto

* Shaw Communications Inc - ‍transaction has received all required internal approvals at Shaw and Quebecor​

* Shaw Communications Inc - ‍transaction is not subject to approval by shareholders of Shaw or further approval by shareholders of Quebecor​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.