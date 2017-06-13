BRIEF-Shaw announces acquisition of 700 MHz, 2500 MHz wireless spectrum licenses

June 13 (Reuters) - Shaw Communications Inc:
* Shaw Communications Inc announces acquisition of 700 MHz and 2500 MHz wireless spectrum licences from Quebecor Media Inc
* Shaw Communications Inc - deal for $430 million
* Shaw Communications Inc - transaction will be funded using a combination of cash on hand and Shaw's existing credit facility
* Shaw Communications Inc - spectrum licences being acquired comprise 10 MHz licences of 700 MHz spectrum in each of British Columbia, Alberta, and Southern Ontario
* Shaw Communications - licences being acquired also include 20 MHz licences of 2500 MHz spectrum in each of Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, and Toronto
* Shaw Communications Inc - transaction has received all required internal approvals at Shaw and Quebecor
* Shaw Communications Inc - transaction is not subject to approval by shareholders of Shaw or further approval by shareholders of Quebecor