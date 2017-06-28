FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Shaw Communications Q3 revenue rose 2.8 pct to C$1.31 bln
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Shaw Communications Q3 revenue rose 2.8 pct to C$1.31 bln

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Shaw Communications Inc

* Shaw announces third quarter and year-to-date results

* Q3 revenue rose 2.8 percent to C$1.31 billion

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.27

* Shaw Communications- Refining FY 2017 guidance for operating income before restructuring costs and amortization to range between $2.135 and $2.160 billion

* Shaw Communications- Refining FY fiscal 2017 financial guidance for capital investment of approximately $1.35 billion and free cash flow of approximately $400 million

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.33, revenue view C$1.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.