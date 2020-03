March 15 (Reuters) - Shaw Communications Inc:

* SHAW COMMUNICATIONS TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE FREEDOM MOBILE AND SHAW RETAIL STORES FOR TWO WEEKS IN RESPONSE TO THREAT OF COVID-19 VIRUS

* IS TEMPORARILY CLOSING ITS 116 CORPORATE FREEDOM MOBILE AND SHAW'S 43 RETAIL STORES THROUGH MARCH 27