BRIEF-Shaw Q2 Revenue Rose 12.4 Pct To C$1.36 Bln

April 12 (Reuters) - Shaw Communications Inc:

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.33

* Q2 RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF $417 MILLION RELATED TO TOTAL BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVE

* QTRLY ARPU OF $38.43 VERSUS $36.44 IN Q2 2017

* ANTICIPATED ANNUALIZED SAVINGS RELATED TO VDP, EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $215 MILLION AND WILL BE FULLY REALIZED IN FISCAL 2020

* VDP RELATED COST REDUCTIONS IN FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $48 MILLION

* YEAR TBT RESTRUCTURING COSTS TO EXCEED $450 MILLION

* ABOUT 1,200 EMPLOYEES WILL BE EXITING BEFORE THE END OF FISCAL 2018 AS PART OF VDP

