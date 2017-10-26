BRIEF-Shaw reports Q4 EPS $0.96‍​

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Shaw Communications Inc

* Shaw announces fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results

* Q4 revenue c$1.24 billion

* ‍Fiscal 2018 guidance, includes consolidated operating income before restructuring costs, amortization growing to about $2.1 billion​

* Sees ‍fiscal 2018 capital investments of approximately $1.38 billion​

* Sees ‍fiscal 2018 free cash flow of approximately $375 million​

* ‍Expect majority of growth in consolidated operating income before restructuring costs, amortization to occur in back half of fiscal year​

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.96‍​

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.28, revenue view c$1.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S