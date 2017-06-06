BRIEF-Shawbrook rejects third buyout offer from private equity groups

June 6 (Reuters) - Shawbrook Group Plc
* Response to increased and final cash offer
* notes announcement released by Marlin Bidco Limited
* Shawbrook - independent directors believe final offer undervalues shawbrook and prospects; advise shareholders take no action with regards to offer
* independent directors believe Shawbrook can continue to grow prudently over medium term within its risk and return disciplines and achieve its upper quartile return on equity objectives
* However market conditions in near term remain competitive on risk and return dynamics and, as previously signalled