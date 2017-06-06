FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Shawbrook rejects third buyout offer from private equity groups
#Financials
June 6, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Shawbrook rejects third buyout offer from private equity groups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Shawbrook Group Plc

* Response to increased and final cash offer

* ‍notes announcement released by Marlin Bidco Limited​

* Shawbrook - ‍independent directors believe final offer undervalues shawbrook and prospects; advise shareholders take no action with regards to offer​

* ‍independent directors believe Shawbrook can continue to grow prudently over medium term within its risk and return disciplines and achieve its upper quartile return on equity objectives​

* ‍However market conditions in near term remain competitive on risk and return dynamics and, as previously signalled​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

