* SHAWCOR ANNOUNCES FLEXPIPE CAPACITY EXPANSION IN MIDDLE EAST

* SHAWCOR LTD - TOTAL VALUE OF JOINT VENTURE’S INVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED USD$20 MILLION

* SHAWCOR LTD - FIRST SHIPMENTS FROM NEW MANUFACTURING FACILITY ARE EXPECTED BY END OF 2019

* SHAWCOR LTD - CO'S DIVISION ENTERED INTO MAJORITY OWNERSHIP JOINT VENTURE WITH LOCAL PIPE INSTALLATION COMPANY