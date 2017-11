Nov 10 (Reuters) - Shawcor Ltd:

* Shawcor Ltd announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.29

* Q3 revenue C$397.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$414.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Shawcor Ltd - Co's order backlog was $482 million at September 30, 2017, down compared to backlog of $572 million at June 30, 2017​