April 4 (Reuters) - Shearwater Group PLC:

* ACQUIRED ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF GEOLANG HOLDINGS LIMITED

* ALL SHARE TRANSACTION WITH MANAGEMENT AND EMPLOYEES REMAINING WITH BUSINESS

* COMPANY EXPECTS GEOLANG TO BECOME REVENUE GENERATING IN ITS FIRST FULL YEAR WITHIN GROUP

* TOTAL CONSIDERATION FOR ACQUISITION IS £1.7 MILLION

* ALSO AGREED TO REPAY IN CASH ALL OF GEOLANG'S £0.3 MILLION OF INDEBTEDNESS ON COMPLETION