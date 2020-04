BRIEF-Shearwater Says Proposed Placing To Raise Minimum Of £2.5 Mln

April 24 (Reuters) - Shearwater Group PLC:

* SHEARWATER GROUP PLC - PROPOSED PLACING

* SHEARWATER GROUP PLC - PROPOSED PLACING TO RAISE A MINIMUM OF £2.5 MILLION

* SHEARWATER GROUP PLC - NEW £4 MILLION, 3-YEAR COMMITTED, RCF WITH BARCLAYS BANK PLC AGREED IN PRINCIPLE

* SHEARWATER GROUP PLC - FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020, WITH GROUP ACHIEVING UNAUDITED REVENUE OF £33.0 MILLION (2019: £23.5 MILLION)

* SHEARWATER GROUP PLC - FY UNAUDITED UNDERLYING EBITDA OF £3.2 MILLION (2019: LOSS £1.4 MILLION)

* SHEARWATER GROUP PLC - CASH AS AT 31 MARCH 2020 WAS £3.3 MILLION BUT IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE BY ABOUT £2.3 MILLION DURING APRIL 2020

* SHEARWATER GROUP PLC - AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, GROUP HAS EXPERIENCED A STEP UP IN SOFTWARE SALES AS DEMAND FOR CYBER SECURITY SOLUTIONS