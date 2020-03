BRIEF-Shekel Brainweigh Says 22% Of Employees In Israel Are On Unpaid Leave

March 31 (Reuters) - Shekel Brainweigh Ltd:

* 22% OF EMPLOYEES IN ISRAEL ARE ON UNPAID LEAVE AS OF 19 MARCH 2020

* EXCEPT FOR EMPLOYEES ON PRODUCTION LINE, REMAINING EMPLOYEES CUT WORKING TIME & SALARIES TO 60-80 PER CENT

* MANAGEMENT & BOARD MEMBERS TOOK A 30% VOLUNTARY PAY CUT FOR 60-90 DAYS

* APPLYING FOR A BUSINESS LONG TERM LOAN OFFERED BY ISRAELI GOVERNMENT IN AN ELIGIBLE AMOUNT OF US$1.25 MILLION

* BOTH FACTORIES IN CHINA ARE OPERATIONAL AND WORKING TO COMPLETE ORDERS FOR DELIVERY IN APRIL-MAY