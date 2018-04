April 19 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp:

* SHELL AND TOYOTA MOVE FORWARD WITH HYDROGEN FACILITY FOR FREIGHT AT PORT OF LONG BEACH

* TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA- EQUILON ENTERPRISES, CO PROVISIONALLY AWARDED $8 MILLION BY CEC TO DEVELOP HYDROGEN-TRUCK REFUELING STATION AT PORT OF LONG BEACH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: