March 27 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc:

* SHELL - ‍ANNOUNCED A SERIES OF CHANGES TO MAKEUP OF ITS U.S. LEADERSHIP TEAM​

* SHELL-EVP UNCONVENTIONALS, GREG GUIDRY, WILL LEAVE HIS ROLE ON JUNE 31, 2018; GUIDRY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY GRETCHEN WATKINS, FORMER CEO OF MAERSK OIL​

* SHELL - ‍SHELL OIL CO PRESIDENT AND U.S. COUNTRY CHAIR, BRUCE CULPEPPER, HAS CONFIRMED HIS PLAN TO STEP DOWN EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 31, 2018​