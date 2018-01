Jan 15 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc:

* ANNOUNCES A FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON REDEVELOPMENT OF PENGUINS OIL AND GAS FIELD IN UK NORTH SEA

* DECISION AUTHORISES CONSTRUCTION OF A FLOATING PRODUCTION, STORAGE AND OFFLOADING (FPSO) VESSEL

* FPSO IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A PEAK PRODUCTION (100%) OF CIRCA 45,000 BOE/D