March 15 (Reuters) - Shell:

* ANNOUNCES SALE OF NEW ZEALAND INTERESTS TO OMV FOR USD 578 MILLION‍​

* ALSO ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH OMV TO SELL ITS INTEREST IN, AND OPERATORSHIP OF THE GREAT SOUTH BASIN VENTURE

* AS PART OF THE DEAL, EMPLOYEES OF SHELL TARANAKI LIMITED AND SHELL NEW ZEALAND WILL BECOME PART OF OMV NEW ZEALAND