March 15 (Reuters) - Shell:

* ‍GERARD KLEISTERLEE HAS BEEN APPOINTED DEPUTY CHAIR AND SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH EFFECT FROM MAY 23, 2018​

* ‍NIGEL SHEINWALD, A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIR OF CORPORATE AND SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE​