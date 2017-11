Nov 28 (Reuters) - Shell:

* ‍CANCELS ITS SCRIP DIVIDEND PROGRAMME WITH EFFECT FROM Q4 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND​

* ‍CANCELLATION MEANS THAT Q4 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND AND FUTURE DIVIDENDS WILL BE SETTLED ENTIRELY IN CASH​

* ‍Q3 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND, PAYABLE ON DECEMBER 20, 2017, IS NOT AFFECTED​