BRIEF-Shell completes sale of Gabon onshore interests for $628 mln

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Shell:

* COMPLETED SALE OF ITS ENTIRE GABON ONSHORE OIL AND GAS INTERESTS TO ASSALA ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD​

* ‍TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN A TOTAL POST-TAX IMPAIRMENT FOR SHELL OF USD $151 MILLION​

* ‍WITH THIS TRANSACTION, ASSALA ENERGY WILL ASSUME DEBT OF USD $285 MILLION​

* ‍SHELL TRADING (STASCO) WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE LIFTING RIGHTS FROM GABON ONSHORE ASSETS FOR COMING 5 YEARS​

* ‍EFFECTIVE WEDNESDAY, ASSALA ENERGY WILL OPERATE SHELL'S ONSHORE GABON ASSETS UPSTREAM ASSETS​