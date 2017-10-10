FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shell divests its interest in Comgas for headline of $380 mln
October 10, 2017 / 10:47 PM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-Shell divests its interest in Comgas for headline of $380 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shell -

* Shell divests its interest in Comgas for a headline of $380 million‍​

* Shell Gas Bv, Shell Brazil Holding Bv and Integral Investments Bv signed an agreement with Cosan Ltd

* Agreement with Cosan to execute put option agreement which allows Shell to sell all of its 16.8% interest in Comgas to Cosan

* Shell will exchange its 21.8 million common shares in Comgas for Cosan S.A. shares plus cash

* Headline for the transaction with Cosan is approximately US$380 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

