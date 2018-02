Feb 6 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc:

* JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP - CONTRACT TO PROVIDE MECHANICAL MAINTENANCE & TURNAROUND SERVICES ON CO'S SCOTFORD SITE LOCATED IN FORT SASKATCHEWAN