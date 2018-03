BRIEF-Shell Gives Profitable Growth Outlook As Downstream Business Transforms

March 21 (Reuters) - Shell:

* SHELL GIVES PROFITABLE GROWTH OUTLOOK AS DOWNSTREAM BUSINESS TRANSFORMS

* SEES $6-7 BILLION ANNUAL ORGANIC FREE CASH FLOW OUTLOOK FOR DOWNSTREAM BY 2020 AND $9-12 BILLION BY 2025

* MARKETING PLANS TO GENERATE MORE THAN $2.5 BILLION ADDITIONAL EARNINGS A YEAR BY 2025‍​

* CHEMICALS EARNINGS EXPECTED TO REACH $3.5-4.0 BILLION A YEAR BY 2025.

* COMPANY PLANS TO INVEST $7-9 BILLION A YEAR ACROSS DOWNSTREAM, AND TO DELIVER A RETURN ON AVERAGE CAPITAL EMPLOYED (ROACE) ABOVE 15%.

* IN REFINING AND TRADING AROUND 25% LOWER INDICATIVE INTEGRATED BREAK-EVEN MARGINS EXPECTED BY 2020 COMPARED TO 2011-13 Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)