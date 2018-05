May 24 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell PLC:

* SHELL MAKES LARGE HEARTLAND DISCOVERY IN GULF OF MEXICO

* SHELL OFFSHORE INC- DISCOVERY IS LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 13 MILES FROM THE APPOMATTOX HOST AND IS CONSIDERED AN ATTRACTIVE POTENTIAL TIEBACK.

* SHELL OFFSHORE INC- APPOMATTOX HOST HAS NOW ARRIVED ON LOCATION IN THE U.S. GULF OF MEXICO AND IS EXPECTED TO START PRODUCTION BEFORE THE END OF 2019.