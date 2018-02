BRIEF-Shell Midstream Partners Announces Sale Of $980 Mln Of Common Units

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Shell Midstream Partners LP:

* SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES SALE OF $980 MILLION OF COMMON UNITS

* SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS - EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PUBLIC OFFERING, PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO REPAY AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER CREDIT FACILITIES

* SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS - PRICED PUBLIC OFFERING OF 25 MILLION UNITS FOR TOTAL PROCEEDS OF $680 MILLION BEFORE DEDUCTING UNDERWRITING COMMISSIONS & EXPENSES

* SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - ‍IN ADDITION, CO CONCURRENTLY AGREED TO SELL 11,029,412 COMMON UNITS TO SHELL MIDSTREAM LP HOLDINGS LLC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: