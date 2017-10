Sept 12 (Reuters) - Shell Midstream Partners Lp:

* Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. announces $275 million in common unit sales

* Shell Midstream Partners Lp - ‍agreement to sell 10.4 million common units for a total purchase price of approximately $275 million

* Shell Midstream Partners Lp - ‍common units are being sold to funds managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc​