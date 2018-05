BRIEF-Shell Midstream Partners LP Entered Into A Purchase And Sale Agreement To Acquire Shell's Ownership Interest In Amberjack Pipeline Co LLC

May 10 (Reuters) - Shell Midstream Partners LP:

* SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. ANNOUNCES LARGEST ACQUISITION TO DATE

* SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - DEAL FOR $1.22 BILLION.

* SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - ENTERED INTO A PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SHELL’S OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN AMBERJACK PIPELINE COMPANY LLC

* SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS - PLANS TO FUND THIS ACQUISITION WITH BORROWINGS UNDER EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES

* SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS - SHELL'S OWNERSHIP IN AMBERJACK PIPELINE COMPANY IS COMPRISED OF 75% OF AMBERJACK SERIES A & 50% OF AMBERJACK SERIES B