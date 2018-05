BRIEF-Shell Midstream Partners LP Posts Qtrly Revenue $99.6 Million

May 3 (Reuters) - Shell Midstream Partners LP:

* SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. 1ST QUARTER 2018 UNAUDITED RESULTS

* SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - QTRLY NET INCOME $0.18 PER COMMON LIMITED PARTNER UNIT

* SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - QTRLY REVENUE $99.6 MILLION VERSUS $126.8 MILLION IN THE PREVIOUS QUARTER

* SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - ZYDECO MAINLINE VOLUMES WERE 471 KBPD IN CURRENT QUARTER, COMPARED TO 649 KBPD IN PRIOR QUARTER

* SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - MARS VOLUMES WERE 466 KBPD COMPARED TO 449 KBPD IN PRIOR QUARTER

* SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE QUARTER WERE LARGELY IMPACTED BY 49-DAY SHUT IN OF ZYDECO SYSTEM

* SHELL MIDSTREAM - BOARD PREVIOUSLY DECLARED CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.3480/LIMITED PARTNERSHIP UNIT FOR Q1 2018 ;REPRESENTED 4.5% INCREASE OVER Q4 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: