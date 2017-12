Dec 5 (Reuters) - Shell Midstream Partners Lp:

* SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - ON DEC 1, CO & STCW ENTERED INTO A FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.0 BILLION

* SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS 2017 REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON DEC 1, 2022 - SEC FILING Source: (bit.ly/2nwAJT1) Further company coverage: